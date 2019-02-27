Grover Beach police seeking man who set off destructive device

Grover Beach police are seeking a person of interest related to “destructive” devices that were set off earlier this month in the South County city. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5:22 p.m. on Feb. 1, devices were set off in the 900 block of Ramona Avenue and in the 100 block of S. 9th Street, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. No injuries or property damage occurred as a result of the devices going off.

Grover Beach police launched an investigation in conjunction with the Five Cities Fire Authority, SLO County Hazmat Team and the FBI. Investigators have developed a person of interest in the case and are now circulating a photo of the individual, who is pictured with a bicycle.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact Detective Nelida Aceves at (805) 473-4511 or at nacaves@gbpd.org. Informants can also email Senior Police Officer Matthew Goodman at mgoodman@gbpd.org or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

