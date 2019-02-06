Multiple accidents and snow in North County

February 6, 2019

Snow fell in some areas of San Luis Obispo County, leaving various hilltops with patches of snow on Tuesday. Meanwhile, ice spots on Highway 101 led to multiple accidents Wednesday morning from the Cuesta Grade to north of Atascadero, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Residents have spotted snow in areas including the hills of Creston, northeast of Paso Robles, Black Mountain and by Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita.

Highway 101 is slick with ice between Curbaril Avenue and San Diego Way in Atascadero, according to the CHP. The left lane of northbound Highway 101 is closed at San Diego Way as a result of black ice, according to Caltrans.

By about 8:30 a.m., there had already been 15 crashes in the area of Atascadero and Santa Margarita, according to the CHP.

