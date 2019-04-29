Front Page  »  

Firefighters free a woman after she crashed into a tree

April 29, 2019

A woman suffered major injuries and needed to be extricated from her vehicle after crashing into a tree on Saturday in Atascadero. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 3 p.m., the woman’s car slammed into a tree alongside Highway 41 near Los Altos Road, according to the Atascadero Fire Department. Fire personnel used hydraulic cutters to remove the roof of the vehicle in order to free the woman.

Responders transported her to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.


DPINC

Wow massive impact. Because of fuel mpg standards and proffit margins vehicle manufactures will not install factory hidden roll cages .NASCAR drivers regularly wreck at 200 mph and walk away I myself have been in over 30 serious high speed racing wrecks with no injuries maybe just sore for a few days. Thanks to roll cages and 5 point harness


04/29/2019 11:55 am
