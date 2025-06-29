Allegations of election fraud against Paso Robles candidate unfounded

June 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Less than one month before the 2024 presidential election, a political insider lodged an allegation of voter fraud against a candidate whose election would have changed the makeup of the Paso Robles Unified School District Board of Trustees.

With local media leading the charge, questions about Hunter Breese’s integrity swirled throughout the county. With 63% of the vote, incumbent Nathan Williams then crushed Breese in the race for the Area 3 trustee seat.

Even though the election had ended, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office continued its investigation into allegations lodged by a supporter of Williams the Breese had lied about where he was living. Dow’s investigation showed Breese was living in the district in the home in which he registered to vote, District Attorney Dan Dow said.

Even though Dow’s office exonerated Breese, the findings were to late to impact the 2024 election.

In a complaint filed with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 25, 2024, Camille Katz asked investigators to look into her allegation Breese did not live on Red Cloud Road, in a home owned by Sharon Johnson. Katz claimed the neighbors had not seen him there.

In response to Katz’s request, investigators gathered Breese’s filing documents from the SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

After filing her complaint, Katz sent a copy to the Paso Robles Daily News at the same time an anonymous tip was sent to the Tribune. A Tribune reporter reached out to Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano who confirmed the SLO County District Attorney’s Office was investigating Katz’s allegation.

Katz, a self-professed witch who has mocked Christians and the Bible during school board meetings, has butted heads with Breese, Trustee Kenney Enney and a group of local Christians over issues regarding informing parents of their children’s preferred gender identification.

At the time, Breese provided CalCoastNews a copy of a two-year lease he signed on May 30. Breese said he stayed at the rental home the majority of the week and took care of the Johnson’s dogs.

At the time, Johnson and Enney were engaged to be married. Enney was building a kennel for his fiancee’s dogs.

Enney questions the timing and political motivations behind Katz’s complaint. On Oct. 4, 2024, security cameras captured Breese’s opponent, Nathan Williams, parked near Breese’s rental. A few days later, a Tribune reporter called Breese to ask about the election fraud investigation.

Williams explains he was on Red Cloud Road handing out fliers and was not involved in Katz’s complaint. In security camera videos, Williams is carrying fliers, which he places in at least one mailbox, which is prohibited.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, but it requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...