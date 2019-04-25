Massive sewer blockage causing sanitary issues Atascadero State Hospital

A massive sewer blockage at Atascadero State Hospital has kept a total of 77 patients in two different units without easy access to toilets and drinking water for at least nine days, prompting some ASH employees to voice their frustration. [Tribune]

Hospital officials are providing the affected patients with drinking water and access to centralized restrooms. Likewise, the patients without running toilets have received portable urinals.

But, ASH staffers must dump the urinals into a 5-gallon trash can, which must then be dumped into a neighboring unit. Officials are also providing staff with disposable gloves and hand sanitizer.

According to the Tribune, ASH employees must escort most patients in the impacted units to another unit in order to use restrooms, brush their teeth or shower. Some patients are now showering every three days, rather than every other day.

Additionally, some hospital staffers worry that ASH has been slow to address the problem. It took eight days from when the problem began for ASH to send an email to employees about the situation.

“We have experienced a major blockage of the main waste line, affecting both Units 25 and 26,” the email to employees stated. “Plant operations worked diligently throughout the last week to unblock this line. Unfortunately, all conventional methods have failed up to this point.”

The email said a contractor was consulted on Monday, but the hospital was not offered any methods of solving the problem beyond what it already attempted.

