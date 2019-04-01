Woman dies while swimming in the ocean near Santa Barbara

April 1, 2019

A woman who died while swimming in the ocean off a Santa Barbara beach Sunday morning was pulled to shore by witnesses. [KCOY]

Shortly before 10 a.m., a woman in her 40s was swimming at East Beach in the 1300 block of Cabrillo Boulevard. While swimming with other people, the woman suddenly appeared to be in distress.

Individuals at the scene pulled the woman to shore. Emergence personnel then arrived and performed CPR but failed to revive the woman.

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation. Authorities have yet to release additional details.

