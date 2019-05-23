Atascadero High School students evacuated because of fire

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officials evacuated Atascadero High School Thursday morning for about 20 minutes after a fire was found burning in a trash can in a boy’s restroom. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9:30 a.m., fire alarms rang throughout the campus. Students left their classrooms and assembled on school fields and other outdoor areas, said Gwen Powers, a sophomore.

“One of our teachers thought it was kids vaping in the bathroom, happens all the time,” Powers said. “Most students are saying two freshman boys playing with fireworks in the bathroom started the trash on fire.”

Firefighters arrived and prevented the blaze from spreading beyond the bathroom trash can. Students eventually returned to their classes.

An investigation is ongoing.

