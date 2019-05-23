Motorcyclist injured in crash near Ragged Point

May 23, 2019

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to San Luis Obispo after crashing into a vehicle near Ragged Point Wednesday afternoon. [Cal Coast Times]

The motorcyclist was riding southbound on Highway 1 north of Ragged Point when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, according to the CHP. The collision ejected the motorcyclist from his bike.

Cambria Ambulance then arrived at the scene and transported the injured motorcyclist to the Ragged Point Inn. From there, a CHP H-70 helicopter flew the motorcyclist to the trauma center at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Investigators are not currently releasing further information about the motorcyclist’s condition.

