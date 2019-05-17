Gun stolen from SLO County found during raid of felon’s home

May 17, 2019

A search of a property just outside the city limits of Santa Maria on Wednesday produced a variety of firearms, including one that had been reported stolen out of San Luis Obispo County, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Investigators also found ammunition, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin during the search. Deputies arrested four suspects, including two brothers who are both convicted felons.

Shortly after 7 a.m., deputies served a search warrant in the 1800 block of Ironwood Drive in the Tanglewood area just southwest of Santa Maria. Deputies found several handguns, long rifles and an assault rifle, deputies said.



One of the handguns was reported stolen out of SLO County. The search also netted numerous rounds of ammunition of various calibers and loaded and unloaded high-capacity magazines.

Deputies arrested Austyn Fout, 23, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Coleton Fout, 26, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

Both Justine Garcia, 25, and Laura Burson, 54, were arrested for having outstanding $25,000 warrants for probation violations.

The sheriff’s K-9 unit and prison realignment compliance response team helped with serving the warrant and apprehending the suspects.

RedditEmail

Loading...