Thieves pillage Atascadero gas station, video

May 1, 2019

Three masked men broke into an Atascadero gas station early Wednesday morning and stole several items, including tobacco products and candy.

At about 4 a.m., the thieves broke into the Chevron station at 8955 Montecito Avenue and stole about $2,000 worth of cigarettes, cigars and swishers. On the way out the door, one of the thieves grabbed a rack of candy off the counter. [Cal Coast Times]

Surveillance footage shows the masked men running in and out of the store, as well as hopping over the counter and grabbing items. The suspects fled in a white four door Ford Focus.

The Focus had no back license plate. Its front license plate was numbered 8JIA460.

Atascadero police are still searching for the thieves.

