SLO City Council approves management raises

May 1, 2019

Christine Dietrick

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Despite the city’s distressing financial situation, the San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously voted to approved significant pay raises for two management positions. Over the past 15 years, the city’s unfunded pension liabilities have gone from $0 to more than $150 million. [Cal Coast Times]

Last month, the SLO City Council approved pay increases for both City Attorney Christine Dietrick and City Manager Derek Johnson, as well as a nearly $11,000 cash bonus for the latter.

At its April 16 meeting, the council gave Dietrick a 5 percent raise, which will bring her base salary to $206,622. Dietrick collects about $300,000 a year in pay and benefits.

Since hiring Dietrick in 2010, the city council has awarded her at least five raises. Dietrick’s base pay has increased about $50,000 over her nearly decade-long tenure as city attorney.

Johnson received a 3 percent raise, which will bring his base salary to $218,374. Additionally, the council granted Johnson a one-time bonus allowing him to cash out 107 hours, or $10,900, of unused vacation time.

Derek Johnson

The council elevated Johnson to the position of city manager in the fall of 2017. That year, he received about $230,000 in salary and benefits, but Johnson worked most of 2017 at a much lower level of pay than he currently earns.

Johnson’s bonus combined with the two raises will add $14,000 to the current fiscal year’s budget, according to a city staff report. The raises will add $16,200 in yearly expenses to future city budgets.

The council approved the raises and bonus despite the city recently incurring a multi-million dollar budget shortfall due to rising pension costs. The staff report states the council considered several factors, including job performance; the desire to keep Dietrick and Johnson; and the fiscal sustainability of the city in deciding to give the two top executives raises.


rukidding

You have got to love it. Obviously SLO is the nicest place if your dependency is on the tax payer. I believe that since these people work for the taxpayers that it should be the taxpayers that have the final say on management’s pay raises and benefits. Sometimes within their contracts for management positions it also states that they are entitled to the same raise as all city employees get. So it wouldn’t surprise me at all that if these 2 will not only get these undeserving raises but will also get an additional pay raise on top of this for whatever the city employees get. To them, as they often state, it’s free money.


05/01/2019 12:32 pm
wineguyjc

With the star employees he has hired, like the postal building inspector he deserves a raise. He did a great job keeping that out the press. By the way, they won’t fire him, he’s one of them.


05/01/2019 11:59 am
hotdog

Even when the companies fail.


05/01/2019 11:45 am
hotdog

The article pretty well says it all. Despite being in the hole we are giving out raises. Just like the big corps giving huge benefits to their execs, even when the compaines


05/01/2019 11:45 am
