Victims of Oceano Dunes shooting released from hospitals, suspect charged

May 8, 2019

Less than three days following last weekend’s shooting at the Oceano Dunes, all six victims were scheduled for release from the hospital. [Cal Coast Times]

Five victims had been treated and released from the hospital, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The sixth victim was scheduled to be released later in the day Tuesday.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have charged the alleged gunman with one count of attempted murder and five felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic gun. Francisco Orozco, 19, of Oakland, faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

Orozco allegedly opened fire into a crowd at the south end of the Oceano Dunes shortly after midnight on Sunday, injuring six people. Deputies arrested Orozco later Sunday and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Wednesday morning, Orozco appeared in court but did not enter a plea, and his arraignment was continued to May 15. A judge increased Orozco’s bail from $500,000 to $1 million. [KSBY]

Authorities have yet to disclose a possible motive for the shooting. The sheriff’s office is leading an ongoing investigation, and investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting or video of the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

