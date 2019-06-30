Officers arrest SLO man for threatening to shoot minorities

June 30, 2019

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 62-year-old man on Sunday for threatening to shoot minorities moving into his neighborhood, police said. [Cal Coast Times]

Richard Vincent Orcutt allegedly sent several threatening letters to area property managers and homeowners saying he planned to shoot minorities in his neighborhood. Early Sunday morning, officers served a search warrant at Orcutt’s home on the 1300 block of Cavalier Lane.

Officers then booked Orcutt into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on three felony threat and hate crime charges, with his bail set at $500,000.

During their search of Orcutt’s home, detectives found and seized several handguns, rifles, shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about Orcutt to contact the police department.

