Grover Beach police warn of ATM scam

May 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police are warning Wells Fargo customers about a skimming device found inside an ATM at the bank in the South County city.

The device was found Friday morning inside the drive-thru ATM at Wells Fargo in Grover Beach. The Grover Beach Police Department published a photo of the skimming device, which reads information as customers make transactions.

Criminals use information from the skimming device to make fraudulent purchases and/or withdrawals, police said. Grover Beach police warn customers who recently used the drive-thru ATM to check their accounts.

Detectives are investigating the placement of the skimming device. Anyone who happens to be a victim is asked to notify their financial institution and local police department.

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