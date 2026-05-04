Grover Beach police warn of ATM scam
May 4, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Grover Beach police are warning Wells Fargo customers about a skimming device found inside an ATM at the bank in the South County city.
The device was found Friday morning inside the drive-thru ATM at Wells Fargo in Grover Beach. The Grover Beach Police Department published a photo of the skimming device, which reads information as customers make transactions.
Criminals use information from the skimming device to make fraudulent purchases and/or withdrawals, police said. Grover Beach police warn customers who recently used the drive-thru ATM to check their accounts.
Detectives are investigating the placement of the skimming device. Anyone who happens to be a victim is asked to notify their financial institution and local police department.
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