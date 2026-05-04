Underage drinkers with false identifications busted in San Luis Obispo

May 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Officers cited 29 people for having false or fraudulent identifications at a restaurant popular with college students on Sunday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 9 p.m., California Alcohol Beverage Control agents observed a large group of youthful individuals drinking alcohol at HaHa Sushi and Ramen on Olive Street. Agents discovered no one was 21 years old and every person was in possession of a fake identification card.

With the help of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, 29 underage individuals were cited and released for having a fake ID. Six of those individuals were also charged with being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage.

“Preventing the sale of alcoholic beverage to minors helps increase public safety by reducing DUI arrests and collisions,” according to police. “Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a collision than older drivers.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...