Paso Robles man captured after three-day search
June 1, 2019
A Paso Robles man who was allegedly holding a knife to his throat near Templeton Middle School was arrested on Thursday after evading arrest for several days. [Cal Coast Times]
Wanted under an active probation warrant, Daniel Jay Romo, 25, fled from officers on Tuesday. The reportedly suicidal man held a knife to his throat as he evaded arrest.
On Thursday, San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies searched a residence in the Whitley Gardens neighborhood of Paso Robles, where Romo was suspected to be hiding.
Romo again ran from deputies, who apprehended Romo near the 500 block of North Almond Drive in Paso Robles, officials said. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of violating his probation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines