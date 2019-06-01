Man killed in Santa Barbara assault

June 1, 2019

Santa Barbara police are investigating the murder of a man early Saturday morning on the city’s Eastside. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 1 a.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault that occurred on the 1300 block of Cacique Street. Officers arrived and found an unconscious adult male.

Emergency medical personnel transported the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Investigators are also not currently releasing information about the weapon or any suspects.

