Two people stabbed on Sunday in Santa Maria

June 17, 2019

Violent altercations on Sunday in Santa Maria left two men suffering stab wounds, one taking place in the morning and the other at night. [KSBY]

At about 8:30 a.m., a man was stabbed in the chest on Newlove Drive. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Then at about 10 p.m., an 18 to 20-year-old man was stabbed on the 300 block of South Curryer Street. Emergency personnel transported the victim, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital.

Santa Maria police are investigating the stabbings. It is unclear if the incidents are related.

