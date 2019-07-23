SLO County to disburse $28 million in Diablo Canyon mandated funds

July 23, 2019

San Luis Obispo County received $28.35 million last week in state-mandated funds slated to help ease the local public health, safety and economic impacts of the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant. [Cal Coast Times]

In 2025, Diablo Canyon Power Plant is scheduled to stop operations. About

$9.6 million of the funds received are to be used by the county and incorporated cities for economic development purposes. The remaining $18.75 million will be passed on to over 70 local public agencies, including the San Luis Coastal Unified School District and all incorporated cities, to support essential services that risk losing funding as Diablo Canyon nears closure.

“This is good news for our region as it will allow us to fund important programs and services that will help SLO County mitigate the impacts caused by the closure of Diablo Canyon Power Plant,” said Guy Savage, assistant county administrative officer. “We look forward to continuing to forge public-private partnerships that will help us maintain essential public services and education services, while also restructuring and building a stable local economy.”

SB 1090, which was authored by Senator Monning, ensured that the community would receive $85 million in Community Impact Mitigation Funds, which are broken into two components: Economic Development Funds ($10 million) and the Essential Services Mitigation Funds ($75 million). Roughly half of the Essential Services Mitigation Funds will go to local schools to maintain critical programs.

