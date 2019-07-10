Teen injured in head-on crash at the Oceano Dunes

A 16-year-old boy was knocked unconscious during a head-on collision at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Tuesday, according to State Parks. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 1 p.m., a group of family members were riding in an area known as Maidenform Flats, a relatively flat area of the park. The teen was riding a motorcycle in the same direction as an off-road vehicle driving at speeds of approximately 30 mph, when the teen made a U-turn and crashed head-on into the off-road vehicle.

The teen initially lost consciousness, but was awake and complaining of shoulder pain when State Park’s staff arrived.

Because of the remote location of the crash and the extent of the teen’s injuries, the boy was airlifted to a local hospital, according to State Parks. The driver of the off-road vehicle was not injured.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

