Santa Maria man carjacked at gunpoint

August 11, 2019

Santa Maria police are looking for seven people who carjacked a man who was praying in his car Saturday morning. The man was parked outside his home in a quiet neighborhood on the 700 block of East Bunny Avenue. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 1 a.m., a man jerked the victim’s car door open and put a gun to his head. A group of seven suspects then robbed the man and took his vehicle.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.

A neighbor witnessed five of the suspects running across his lawn screaming.

Witnesses described the suspects as men in their late teens or early 20s. Officers are searching for the stolen vehicle, which they hope will lead to the arrests of the carjackers.

Loading...