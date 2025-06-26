Morro Bay City Council terminates City Manager Yvonne Kimball

June 26, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After less than two years on the job, Morro Bay City manager Yvonne Kimball was terminated on Tuesday.

The Morro Bay City Council voted 2-3 in closed session on Tuesday to dismiss Kimball without cause with Mayor Carla Wixom and Councilman Jeff Eckles dissenting. The council did not disclose the reason they dismissed Kimball.

Her last day was Tuesday.

The city plans to appoint a current employee to serve as acting city manager by the end of the week, Wixom said. The City Council is currently interviewing candidates for city attorney.

Kimball will receive six months severance, which is approximately $110,000, according to her contract.

