Three injured in Paso Robles car crash

August 22, 2019

One person suffered moderate injuries and two others suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a ditch and overturned in rural Paso Robles Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

A white sedan crashed near Penman Springs and Linne roads. Following the crash, at least one person was able to get out of the wreckage.

Fire personnel and medics arrived at the scene of the crash and provided aid. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

