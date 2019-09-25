Campfire started Lopez Fire

An improperly extinguished campfire sparked the blaze that has burned more than 200 acres near Lopez Lake, fire officials say. [Cal Coast Times]

The Lopez Fire started Saturday afternoon and prompted evacuations in the area of Upper Lopez Canyon and Wittenberg Creek roads. As of Tuesday morning, the blaze has burned 220 acres and is 50 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Investigators have not determined who was responsible for the campfire that ignited the blaze. Authorities are searching for the person or persons.

Much of the fire was burning in the Los Padres National Forest in an area that hadn’t burned for 60 years. Hot, dry and windy conditions may be prolonging the firefight.

