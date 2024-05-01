Paso Robles police searching for Target shoplifters who snatched beauty products

May 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are asking the public for help identify two females who allegedly stole more than $5,700 worth of cosmetics and other beauty products from Target last week.

On April 24, surveillance cameras at the Paso Robles Target store captured the suspects stuffing their skirts with cosmetics and other beauty products, according to the city’s police department. An investigation into the theft is ongoing.

“We would like to swap out their newly acquired beauty products with a pair of shiny bracelets,” the Paso Robles Police Department stated in a social media post.

Investigators ask that anyone who has information about the suspects to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Alternatively, anonymous informants can call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

