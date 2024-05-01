Officials identify woman found dead near fountain in Santa Barbara
April 30, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner Bureau identified the woman whose body was found near a fountain in Santa Barbara on Monday morning as 32-year-old Alexandria Grace Farstad from Southern California.
Early Monday morning, Harbor Patrol officers discovered a woman’s body near Stearn’s Wharf and informed police. Officers arrived to find a body near the dolphin fountain at Cabrillo Boulevard.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of Farstad’s death.
