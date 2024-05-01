San Luis Obispo police seek help identifying theft, fraud suspects

May 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public for help identifying four individuals who last week allegedly stole an elderly person’s wallet, after which the victim’s credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases across multiple counties.

On April 24, the suspects — two men and two women — entered a business on Madonna Road and pickpocketed the elderly person, stealing a wallet from the victim’s purse. Later, the victim’s credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases at businesses along the Highway 101 corridor from Santa Maria to Salinas, according to police.

Police ask that anyone who has information about the case contact Officers Stevens at (805) 594-8093 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

