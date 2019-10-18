Edison considering cutting power to parts of Santa Barbara County

October 18, 2019

Southern California Edison is considering cutting off power to thousands of residents of southern Santa Barbara County amid a period beginning Friday of expected high winds and increased wildfire danger. [KSBY]

On Tuesday, Edison warned of possible power shutoffs in parts of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. Then late Thursday night, the utility announced it may shut off power for more than 6,700 customers across southern Santa Barbara County, starting as early as noon Friday. The potential outage could last up to seven days.

Santa Barbara County emergency officials are warning residents in several areas to prepare for extended outages. Emergency officials have extended warnings to residents in:

– coastal areas west of Goleta from Gaviota to Jalama Beach along Highway 101

– an area from Buena Vista Avenue in Montecito through parts of Summerland and to the intersection of Linden Avenue and State Route 192 in Carpinteria, extending as far north as the end of Toro Canyon Road and largely staying on the mountainous side of Highway 101

– an unincorporated area between the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, ranging from Paradise Road down Turnpike Road to More Mesa

County officials are asking residents to keep cell phones, portable chargers and electric vehicles charged; gas tanks full; and non-perishable food and water on hand. Residents can view an interactive map to track the areas at risk of having Edison shut off their power.

Loading...