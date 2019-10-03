Suspect in armed car theft in Atascadero arrested
October 3, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from an Atascadero home on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday at a home in Paso Robles where police found a stolen vehicle and a firearm.
On Tuesday afternoon., Joshua Steven Meyer, 32, allegedly took a vehicle from the driveway of an Atascadero home while a resident of the home attempted to stop him. While fleeing, Meyer crashed into another vehicle injuring the other driver.
Meyer then crashed into a tree, and abandoned the damaged vehicle.
The owner of the stolen vehicle, along with other witnesses, caught up to Meyer and confronted him. Meyer responded by pulling a gun on the witnesses.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Meyers in Paso Robles, where he was found with a stolen vehicle, drugs and a handgun. Officers booked Meyer into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run with injury, possession of narcotics, and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $637,500.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines