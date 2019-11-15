California Men’s Colony sewage spill contaminates Chorro Creek

November 14, 2019

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County health officials are warning the public to avoid Chorro Creek and the estuary after 33,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony on Thursday morning.

A power failure of the ultraviolet system was determined to be the culprit in the spill of partially treated sewage. After the sewage was treated to secondary standards, the plant released the waste without it going through the final UV treatment process.

From there, the sewage flowed into Chorro Creek and the estuary.

County staffers posted signs in areas impacted by the sewage spill.

