California Men’s Colony sewage spill contaminates Chorro Creek
November 14, 2019
By CCT STAFF
San Luis Obispo County health officials are warning the public to avoid Chorro Creek and the estuary after 33,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony on Thursday morning.
A power failure of the ultraviolet system was determined to be the culprit in the spill of partially treated sewage. After the sewage was treated to secondary standards, the plant released the waste without it going through the final UV treatment process.
From there, the sewage flowed into Chorro Creek and the estuary.
County staffers posted signs in areas impacted by the sewage spill.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines