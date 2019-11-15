Front Page  »  

Several SLO County cities seeking an increase in sales tax

November 15, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Several San Luis Obispo County cities are considering pursuing sales tax increase initiatives that could appear on the 2020 ballots. [KSBY]

On Tuesday, the Atascadero City Council approved allocating $25,000 for a consultant to survey residents about a potential sales tax measure.

Previously, Grover Beach hired a consultant for $30,000 to survey residents on what they like and dislike about city services. One of the survey questions was whether residents would support a half-cent sales tax increase to fund neighborhood police patrols, crime watch, traffic enforcement and other services.

City Manager Matthew Bronson said, despite the city receiving more than 10 percent of its revenue from its new marijuana tax, there are ongoing police and fire staffing needs.

The cities of Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo are also considering sales tax hike initiatives.

Currently, all seven SLO County cities have sales tax rates of 7.75 percent. Each of the seven cities have adopted their own half percent sales taxes in the past.

Last November, Paso Robles voters rejected an additional half percent sales tax hike that appeared on the ballot. Voters rejected the tax hike on a 53.28 percent to 46.72 percent vote.

San Luis Obispo floated the idea of a placing a sales tax hike on the 2018 ballot but tabled the idea because of a lack of support.


nunsense

Come on people the raises have to come from somewhere.


11/15/2019 1:47 pm
pi-on

Sure. What is the limit then on tax based salaries?


11/15/2019 2:23 pm
kayaknut

The Sky


11/15/2019 3:13 pm
sbjcl

Hilarious, you need to spend 30k to have a consultant tell you people don’t want their taxes increased, that could have been done for $10.00.


11/15/2019 1:31 pm
Ralph Snart

I’ll tell you that for free. Obvious still remains obvious.


11/15/2019 4:02 pm
nowayray

What a waste of tax payer money: $30,000 consultants to survey people to see if they want to pay higher taxes. Sadly, you can’t make this crap up.


11/15/2019 11:01 am
MarshStEXIT

Make 101 a toll road. Collect monies at Santa Maria bridge, 166, 46, 41 and Camp Roberts. That’s a lot of vehicles in each direction 24/7. Hwy One should stay free because it is a pretty drive.


11/15/2019 10:50 am
1965buick

What?


11/15/2019 12:27 pm
pi-on

Once the toll-roads appear they will never leave. There will always be a rationale for the toll $$.


11/15/2019 2:24 pm
horse_soldier

With no alternative route? Surely you jest.


11/15/2019 2:43 pm
DocT

We need more:

Police

Fire fighters

Probation officers

city jobs

pensions

health benefits for city workers

expensive park benches

litter removal

holiday lighting

road repair

weed abatement

animal control

bicycle lanes

air quality management

food inspectors

restaurant inspectors

diversity consulting

gender inclusiveness

……and a TON of other things.


We all need this. We all want this. We all demand this….


So let’s up the sales tax to 10%! Shoot, I’m only paying 72% of my income in taxes. I say we pay 12% sales tax. I’d even go for 15%.


We need all this. Especially those who work for the city.


11/15/2019 10:18 am
