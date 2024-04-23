Pedestrian hit, injured in San Luis Obispo Costco parking lot
April 23, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A car crashed into and injured a pedestrian in the Costco parking lot in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a car hit a person walking in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is not being released at this time.
Officers closed a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines