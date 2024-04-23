Pedestrian hit, injured in San Luis Obispo Costco parking lot

April 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A car crashed into and injured a pedestrian in the Costco parking lot in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a car hit a person walking in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is not being released at this time.

Officers closed a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the crash.

