Pedestrian hit, injured in San Luis Obispo Costco parking lot

April 23, 2024

Photo by Dave Congalton

By KAREN VELIE

A car crashed into and injured a pedestrian in the Costco parking lot in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a car hit a person walking in the parking lot. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. Their condition is not being released at this time.

Photo by Dave Congalton

Officers closed a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the crash.

 


My husband almost got hit and injured (or worse) trying to return our cart to the stall. He was walking when a driver on his phone was looking the opposite direction and just turned right into my husband. He didnt stop look or otherwise. He just went. Luckily my husband had the cart because he rammed it into the guys car and jumped out of the way. Thats the only thing that got the A holes attention was the cart ramming his car. He said he was sorry and sped off. Not always the pedestrians fault in the parking lot, its the drivers!


I was at Costco when this happened and it is the saddest thing. I really think they should have several crosswalks coming from each parking lot area..with blinking lights at each one.. for cars to respect the pedestrians. Granted, cars should be more conscientious when pedestrians are all about; perhaps Costco could hire there own mobile security guard(s) that penalize unsafe drivers by suspending their Costco cards for a while. I’d really like to see some proactive steps taken after this tragedy.


Wow, the physical fitness standards for SLOPD have really gone by the wayside.


Just an observation that many Costco drivers are among the rudest most self-absorbed on the road. Wild driving, quick turns in front of you from LOVR center lane into driveways, rushing through neighboring shopping center parking lots to get to Costco faster, wilful refusal to yield to pedestrians — challenging them to get hit, always in a big hurry — get out of my way, etc. I know of no other shopping demographic that so consistently behaves this way. And inside the store it’s the same way — get pushed over by people with those huge overladen shopping carts.


So, you’re saying you’re one of those Costco shoppers/drivers?


Have you visited the nearby Whole Foods?, you may find a new winner.


It ain’t the pedestrian’s fault in a parking lot. Driving in SLO is a contact sport.


Sadly, people driving and walking in the Costco parking lot seem to not acknowledge each other.

People drive like bats out of hell and the pedestrians just walk right out in front of cars a lot of the time. People, use common sense. Look to see if you’re walking into the path of a car and driver’s, look and pay attention to foot traffic and slow down.

Hoping the person’s involved will be ok.


Common sense and courtesy is missing in a lot of our society


