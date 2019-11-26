In-N-Out settles lawsuit over rural Arroyo Grande fire

November 25, 2019

By CCT STAFF

In-N-Out has settled a law suit filed by Cal Fire over a 2017 fire that started on a rural Arroyo Grande property owned by the restaurant chain.

In the lawsuit, Cal Fire accused In-N-Out of neglect regarding the start and spread of the fire. The suit sought $1.2 million, the cost of fighting the fire.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the settlement.

Over four days, the fire burned about 245 acres.

Loading...