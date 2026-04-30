Lompoc police arrest teen over shooting

April 30, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police officers on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old alleged gang member over a shooting in the Santa Barbara County city last month.

On March 15, a caller reported a physical altercation at a business in the 700 block of North H Street. Gunshots were fired while officers were in route to the location, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene and contacted victims and witnesses. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.

Lompoc detectives conducted a followup investigation and identified Jael Armenta Ramirez as the shooting suspect. Subsequently, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Armenta Ramirez.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, detectives located Armenta Ramirez and took him into custody without incident. During the arrest, detectives found a firearm in the vehicle Armenta Ramirez had been driving.

Authorities booked Armenta Ramirez in the Lompoc Police Department Jail on felony charges of assault with a firearm and active participation in a criminal street gang. He was also charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a loaded firearm while being an active participant in a criminal street gang.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...