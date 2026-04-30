Oceano man charged with distributing child pornography

April 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant in Oceano and then arrested a 25-year-old man for possession and distribution of suspected child pornography on Wednesday.

As part of an ongoing investigation, deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Beach Street. Investigators identified Joshua Castilleja of Oceano as their suspect.

Deputies arrested Castilleja on charges related to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigator are asking anyone with additional information about this case to contact them at (805) 781-4500 or Crimestoppers at (805)549-7867.

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