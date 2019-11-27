Front Page  »  

SLO City Council votes to immediately prohibit large rent increase

November 27, 2019

By CCT STAFF

As landlords, including San Luis Obispo City’s housing agency, began spiking rents in advance of a new state law that limits the amount rent can be raised each year, the council held a special meeting to pass an urgency rental ordinance.

In an attempt to protect renters against large increases in rent, on Oct. 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1482, which placed a rental increase cap at 5 percent plus the rate of inflation, for a maximum of 10 percent per year. The cap, however, does not go into effect until Jan. 2020.

In front of the impending restrictions, some landlords sent notices of large rent increases to tenants. The Housing Authority of SLO, with a mission of providing affordable housing, raised some rents 300 percent.

In response to public outrage, on Tuesday, the council voted 4-0 to pass an urgency ordinance, which began immediately. The new regulation mirrors the state’s incoming rental increase restrictions.


Russ J

Quit bagging on responsible, risk taking, frugal investors. Pave L.O. Valley with concrete, steel and wood. Affordable housing!


11/27/2019 4:35 pm
Mjd

Folks,


“Hanoi Heidi’ Harmon, and her band of whacky liberal friends, will mess things up in SLO so bad that homeowners will begin to take their rental units off the marke=t, so they don’t have to comply with the draconian rules about rent control. Apparently, as a Bernie sanders supporter, Harmon doesn’t get that government control of the free market will only disrupt efficiency, and make the problem worse.


From bike highways, to large scale development, to rent control, to no natural gas, to city council pay raises, to unfunded city pension debt, to hypocritical politics, one has to ask: WHERE DOES IT ALL END?


I say dump Harmon, not private rentals at market prices.


Speak truth to power.


11/27/2019 1:54 pm
shelworth

Hey Newsom, thanks for the help….


11/27/2019 1:32 pm
Lmo

Private owners can do what they want. But the City of San Luis Obispo should keep rent increases to the bare minimum. “Affordable housing” shouldn’t be a profit center for government.


11/27/2019 1:27 pm
AmericaTheFree

Where does is say that private owners can do what they want? It states that they passed a regulation that “mirrors the state’s incoming rental increase restrictions” that if I’ve read right limits rental increase by anyone not just the government. If I’m wrong please point out how….


11/27/2019 2:15 pm
AmericaTheFree

Well shit howdy! Some bipartisan sanity prevails… Two BIG thumbs up to the SLO City Council from one of your biggest antagonists!


11/27/2019 12:09 pm
