Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Grover Beach

January 22, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Grover Beach on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., callers reported a vehicle crashed into a man near the intersection of North Oak Park Boulevard and Brighton Avenue. First responders arrived to find the man was not breathing.

The man, said to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are not releasing his name pending notification of his next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

