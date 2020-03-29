Cornavirus cases in SLO County jump to 67, increase in community spread

March 28, 2020

San Luis Obispo county hits 67 coronavirus cases, sees an increase in unknown community acquired transmissions. A week ago, most residents contracted the virus while traveling outside the country or from a family member and now most are community spread.

For the sickest patients, ventilators offer the best chance of survival. County officials continue to struggle to obtain additional ventilators. At this time, there are 60 ventilators in the county, with 34 available.

Two coronavirus patients are currently on ventilators. Twenty-five new ventilators are scheduled to arrive in the county on April 3.

As of Saturday afternoon, of the 67 San Luis Obispo County residents who have tested positive for the virus, nine are in the hospital — with two in intensive care, 13 people have recovered, and 45 of the infected individuals are recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 19

Arroyo Grande — 11

Atascadero — 10

Morro Bay — 6

San Luis Obispo — 6

Templeton — 5

Other county cases — 10

Three San Luis Obispo County individuals with the Coronavirus are under 18 years of age, 27 are between the ages of 18 to 49 years of age, 17 are between the ages of 50 to 64 years of age, and 20 are 65 and above.

Increases in the number of cases in California continues to grow at an high rate. As of Saturday, there have been 5,549 positive cases and 119 deaths.

Currently, more than 123,498 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 2,211 have died, 515 perished on Friday.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 663,168 cases with more than 30,855 dead, 3,505 died on Friday.

