Deputies searching for missing rural Paso Robles boy

March 24, 2020

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from his rural Paso Robles home on Monday.

At about 7 p.m., Anthony Jauregui was seen walking away from his home in the Jardine area of rural Paso Robles. Jauregui had no money or phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies began searching for the boy, and authorities issued a reverse 911 call about his disappearance to residents in the area. Shortly later, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team began searching for the boy.

Sheriff’s officials consider Jauregui to be at risk because of his age. No foul play is suspected in Jauregui’s disappearance.

Officials describe Jauregui as an Hispanic boy who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black short hair and dark brown eyes. Jauegui was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contacted the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

