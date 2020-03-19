SLO County orders bars closed, restaurants restricted

March 18, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County shelter-in-place rules, which include closing all bars and restricting restaurants to carry out and delivery only, are scheduled to begin Thursday at 5 p.m and stay in effect until further notice. Seven people in SLO County have tested positive for the coronavirus.

At a press conference earlier today, county officials announced a set of proposed rules which are expected to be finalized late today. Violations of the rules may be prosecuted as misdemeanors, according to SLO County Administrator Wade Horton.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority. The actions we take today will help us get back to normal as soon as possible,” Horton said. “We made this decision to preserve our healthcare system and ensure that we have the capacity to care for the sickest of the sick during this pandemic.”

The proposed rules restrict people from nonessential travel, activities and government business. People can leave their homes to purchase food, personal hygiene items, pharmaceuticals, pet supplies, and home repair items. They can also walk, bike or hike for exercise.

Many businesses are required to shut down. Exempt businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses that provide shelter, restaurants and coffee shops for carryout and delivery only, gas stations, auto repair shops, auto supply stores, media companies, banks and postal service companies.

Stay tuned to CalCoastNews for updates on the coronavirus and shelter-in-place regulations.

