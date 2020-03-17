SLO County orders establishments to temporarily stop serving alcohol

March 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County issued an executive order today asking bars, restaurants and wineries to stop serving alcohol during the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day holiday, specifically from 5 p.m. on March 16 through 12:01 p.m.on March 18, to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We need to take immediate action to slow the spread of the virus over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, and to limit large gatherings in public serving spaces,” said SLO County Administrator Wade Horton.

On Sunday, a third San Luis Obispo County resident tested positive for the coronavirus, a public defender who lives in Nipomo. Currently, multiple local attorneys and members of the legal community are in self quarantine.

As of March 14, there are a total of 335 positive cases and six deaths in California. This total does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases in California:

Age 0-17: 6 cases

Age 18-64: 210 cases

Age 65+: 116 cases

Unknown: 3 cases

In San Luis Obispo County, three residents have tested positive for the virus: a North County resident who is over 65 years of age, and a Nipomo husband and wife who are both under 60 years of age.

