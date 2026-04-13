Arroyo Grande City Council to vote on 92-unit residential development

April 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The Arroyo Grande City Council will vote on an appeal of a proposed 92-unit residential development on Tuesday.

The project, Creekside Junction, includes two four-story residential buildings with 20 studios, 58 one bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units. The 1.81-acre property is located at 1271 and 1281 James Way near Curl Fitness.

Of the 92 units, 15% will be affordable housing.

The Arroyo Grande Planning Commission voted 3-0 in January to to approve the project.

Pismo Medical Properties, Arroyo Grande Partners and Ray B Bunnell appealed the project on Jan. 30 with amendments in March. Their primary argument is that the parking is inadequate.

In January, the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission approved the applicant’s request to lower the number of required parking spaces from 99 to 98 and to reduce the minimum of 10% of lot area for parking to 8.23%.

“Broadly speaking, state law is increasingly limiting in the instances where cities can impose parking requirements on housing projects,” according to Tuesday’s city Council staff report. “For instance, state law generally prohibits cities from imposing any parking requirements on projects located within a half mile of certain major transit stops.”

City staff is recommending the city council reject the appeal and approve the project.

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