San Luis Obispo couple on the run

April 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo couple is on the run after they were arrested for theft in Napa County in late March. Michael Forster, 61, and Kensington Forster, 50, posted bail and were released from jail, but failed to show up to court.

On March 26, staff from Hillstone Homes and Honor Market were conducting a product inventory when they discovered a theft had occurred on Feb.21, according to the Yountville Sun. Surveillance camera footage revealed a male and female taking a blanket valued at more than $1,200 and some wine.

Deputies identified the Forsters through their vehicle. On March 28, deputies learned that the suspects’ vehicle was possibly still in the Napa area and issued a “be on the lookout.” The couple was pulled over shortly afterwards.

Deputies recovered the stolen blanket in the Forster’s vehicle. The couple appeared to have consumed the wine.

The Forsters were booked in the Napa County Jail on four felony charges: burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

After they failed to appear at their April 7 hearing, a felony warrant was issued for their arrest.

In 2014, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into Michael Forster resulted in a target letter. He was suspected of being a “stock promoter” who through various nominees has participated in a “pump-and-dump” penny stock scheme. Pump and dump is the fraudulent practice of encouraging others to buy shares in a company in order to inflate the price artificially, and then selling shares while the price is high.

According to court papers, the SEC believes Michael Forster has been promoting stocks of several companies without disclosing that those companies paid him to promote the stocks. In addition, the SEC is investigating allegations that Michael Forster is paying compensation to stock brokers, including Monarch Bay Securities in El Segundo, to trade the stocks he is promoting.

In May 2022, the SEC filed a complaint accusing Forster of manipulative trading.

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