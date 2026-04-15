Woman dies, toddler injured in crash on Highway 166
April 15, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A woman died, and a three-year-old child was hospitalized following a crash on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Tuesday evening.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a crash on westbound Highway 166 near Rinconada Ranch, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Authorities found the vehicle lying in a ditch beside the highway.
Paramedics transported the toddler to Marian Regional Medical Center. The child’s condition is not being released.
The CHP is investigating the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines