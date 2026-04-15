Woman dies, toddler injured in crash on Highway 166

April 15, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woman died, and a three-year-old child was hospitalized following a crash on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a crash on westbound Highway 166 near Rinconada Ranch, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Authorities found the vehicle lying in a ditch beside the highway.

Paramedics transported the toddler to Marian Regional Medical Center. The child’s condition is not being released.

The CHP is investigating the crash.

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