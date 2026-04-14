Mobile home damaged in storms, replacement homes available

April 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County has secured funding to provide replacement homes to some manufactured or mobile homeowners impacted by the 2022-2023 winter storms.

The Manufactured Home Replacement and Elevation Program provides funding to replace mobile or manufactured homes damaged by the flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred because of those storms. The program may also fund reduction the risk of future storm damage.

” This program will allow some of our most vulnerable residents who experienced storm damage during the 2023 winter storms to not only recover from that damage but also prepare their homes to be more safe and secure from future severe weather,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Jimmy Paulding.

To be considered for the program, homeowners must apply and meet the following requirements:

Own a manufactured home in a San Luis Obispo County mobile home park

Have at least $3,000 in unmet repair or replacement needs resulting from the Dec. 2022–Jan. 2023 storms

Have occupied the home as a primary residence at the time of the storms

Meet program income requirements (posted on website and application)

You can still qualify even if you have received disaster relief funding already and have completed repairs if there are still unmet needs resulting from 2022-2023 storms. A complete list of eligibility requirements is available at slocounty.gov/MHRE. Funding is limited and applications will be reviewed and prioritized in the order they are received.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development received more than $115 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Funds. The agency awarded $10,938,837 to San Luis Obispo County to support recovery programs.

To apply or learn more about the program, visit slocounty.gov/MHRE, call (805) 781-4634, or email HSDGrants@co.slo.ca.us.

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