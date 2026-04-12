Man assaults, holds girlfriend hostage in San Luis Obispo

April 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and then held her against her will in San Luis Obispo on Friday evening.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a disorderly situation on the 900 block of Valecito Court. The reporting party informed dispatch that she and her boyfriend Travis Pease, who had been drinking, got into an argument that became physical. The boyfriend had left the property, and she believed he had guns in his possession.

An officer then called Pease’s phone. Out of an abundance of caution, a reverse 9-1-1 alert was sent out to nearby residents to shelter in place.

Through continued conversation with Pease, the officer was able to determine he was walking up Prefumo Canyon Road. Pease was located a short time later and detained.

Officers located several firearms and brass knuckles in Pease’s car. Through further investigation, officers determined Pease had pushed his girlfriend several times, prevented her from leaving the house, and poured juice and gasoline on her car.

Officers booked Pease in San Luis Obispo County jail on charges of false imprisonment with force, vandalism, domestic battery and possession of brass knuckles.

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