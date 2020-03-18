The number of coronavirus cases in SLO County double in one day

March 17, 2020

By CCT STAFF

There are currently six confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, up from three reported cases on Monday, according to the county public health department.

Two of the infected people live in Nipomo, three live in North County and one lives on the coast. One of the recently infected individuals caught the virus while traveling internationally and the other was infected while out of the county.

On Monday, the California Supreme Court decreed changing rules at the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse because of the coronavirus emergency. A public defender who practices at the courthouse tested positive on Sunday.

As of March 16, there are a total of 472 positive cases and eleven deaths in California. This total does not include passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

Age 0-17: 7 cases

Age 18-64: 300 cases

Age 65+: 160 cases

Unknown: 5 cases

