Front Page  »  

Gov. Gavin Newsom planning to shut down all California beaches

April 30, 2020

Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to close all California beaches and state parks on Friday, after people seeking relief from the heat flocked to beaches last weekend.

During a press conference on Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County Administrator Wade Horton announced the county’s plan to keep its beaches open. Locally, he said, most people at the beach last weekend appeared to be practicing social distancing.

However, a handful of beaches in Southern California were visibly crowded last weekend. On Monday, Newsom chastised beachgoers.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off. This virus doesn’t go home. We have to manage and augment our behavior,” Newsom said. “The only thing that will set us back is people stopping practicing physical distancing.”

Newsom’s announcement to shutter beaches follows requests from multiple rural counties to relax shelter-at-home rules.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Saro Rizzo

We can not let this happen. Contact the Governor’s office like I did this morning and tell him its a horrible idea. Also contact all local officials and voice your concern. They close our businesses and our schools and now they want to close our beaches. I’ve been taking my boys to Avila for the last five days fo a bit of exercise, sun, and fresh air. All things the doctors tell us are necessary to build up and maintain a strong immune system which is necessary to fight off a virus. The vast majority, if not all, of the the other beach goers are practicing safe social distancing. The few that are not are quickly reminded by the active and well trained life guards and they quickly do the right thing. At the beaches with more social distancing problems, better enforcement, and not closure, is the solution. Throwing the baby out with the bath water is not. Don’t forget that the public’s access and use of the beach is guaranteed in the California Constitution. If you are healthy and don’t have the virus you have the right to be out.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
04/30/2020 8:40 am
shelworth

As of right now SLO County has 181 confirmed cases, 5 in Hospital, 1 death (88 years old, underlying health problems), SLO County has close to 300,000 people! Is this Totalitarian crap necessary? Why would it be State wide? The Mayor of Chicago got her hair done, because she’s more important that us, they opened a shuttered golf course so Obama could play. Safety or control?


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/30/2020 6:54 am
tomsquawk

the little twerp has air conditioning in his castle?


Vote Up14Vote Down 
04/30/2020 6:29 am
fat chance

Heil Newsom!!


Vote Up19Vote Down 
04/30/2020 5:34 am
﻿