Have coronavirus cases peaked in San Luis Obispo County?

April 17, 2020

It has been five weeks since San Luis Obispo County had its first confirmed coronavirus case, and it appears new infection rates peaked weeks ago.

While the county noted a surge in new cases during the last week in March, during the past two weeks the county has averaged between two to three new cases a day. At the same time, the peak number of hospitalizations has dropped from 10 to three.

Week 1: average 2.9 new cases a day

Week 2: average 5.6 new cases a day

Week 3: average 4.9 new cases a day

Week 4: average 2 new cases a day

Week 5: average 2.9 new cases a day

County officials have shifted from working to bend the curve, to planning a phased approach to reopen the economy. It is not yet clear when that will begin. The county met its original goals not to overwhelm hospitals and to increase needed medical supplies.

On Friday, the SLO County Health Department reported two new cases of the virus.

Of the 127 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, 107 individuals have recovered and one has died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are three people hospitalized — with two in intensive care units, and 16 recuperating at home.

In California, there have been 28,887 positive cases and 1,021 deaths.

Currently, more than 699,006 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 36,849 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 2,231,952 cases with 153,252 dead.

