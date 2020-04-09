Pismo Beach City Council supports proposed senior housing project

April 9, 2020

The Pismo Beach City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with negotiations with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO) regarding a proposed affordable mixed-use senior housing project.

The council’s vote directs City Manager Jim Lewis to negotiate a development agreement with HASLO for a property located at 2655 Shell Beach Road near Spyglass Drive. HASLO is asking the City of Pismo Beach to commit housing in-lieu fee funds to help finance the project.

Occupancy will be limited to seniors making 60 percent or less than the area median income.

If approved, the project would include a 550-square-foot retail space, 21 affordable 1-bedroom senior apartments, one 2-bedroom manager’s unit, a 1,030-square-foot gathering space for residents, an office, and laundry facilities.

